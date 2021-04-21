The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Gap Down to $166.83

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $166.83, but opened at $152.50. The Middleby shares last traded at $171.12, with a volume of 54,766 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

About The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

