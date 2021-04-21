The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Hits $343.89 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $343.89 million and approximately $83.74 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00250036 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

