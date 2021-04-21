The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

The Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend payment by 57.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.96. 1,143,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,370. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $164.86 and a 1 year high of $271.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.59.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.