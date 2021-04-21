The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells $5,718,525.68 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total value of $5,718,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,335,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total value of $19,628,843.36.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total value of $8,892,932.18.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total value of $6,788,146.56.

On Friday, February 12th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total value of $35,946,431.28.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total transaction of $23,164,829.75.

On Thursday, January 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $21.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $707.27. 408,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $698.77 and its 200-day moving average is $762.58. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.