The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Tops $8.74 on Exchanges

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $8.74 or 0.00015592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $919.11 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00041247 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.