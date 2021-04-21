The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Lifted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.56). The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.