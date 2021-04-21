The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.46.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.71. 6,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,327. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe FS purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $15,000. Gerstein Fisher raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 15,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company now owns 5,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Finally, Reynolds Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

