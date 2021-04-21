The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.13. 145,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,153,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.08 and its 200-day moving average is $166.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.