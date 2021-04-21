The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.57. 188,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,153,449. The firm has a market cap of $329.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.