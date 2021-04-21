The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $182.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $330.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

