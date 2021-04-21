THEKEY Market Cap Hits $14.64 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $14.64 million and $434,926.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012287 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

