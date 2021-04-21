Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,473 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Theravance Biopharma worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 621,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after buying an additional 171,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBPH opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $31.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

