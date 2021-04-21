Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Raised by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 320.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.79. 23,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,744. The stock has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.36 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.19.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.