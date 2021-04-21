Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 14,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.19.

NYSE TMO traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.86 and its 200 day moving average is $474.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.36 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

