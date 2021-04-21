Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $41.65 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $41.65 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00048535 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.00338246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00023356 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.