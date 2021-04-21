THETA (THETA) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.28 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. THETA has a market cap of $11.28 billion and approximately $407.00 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THETA has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for about $11.28 or 0.00020811 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00067745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00094844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.00675864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.34 or 0.07296385 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00038076 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

