Thingschain (TIC) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Thingschain has a market cap of $191,295.78 and $6,905.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

