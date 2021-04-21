Thisoption (TONS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.82 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 49.8% lower against the dollar. Thisoption has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00275213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.44 or 0.01023041 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.16 or 0.00672199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,510.58 or 0.99728356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

