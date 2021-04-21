Thomas R. Ketteler Sells 950 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE AEO traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. 3,593,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,675. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,059,000 after acquiring an additional 189,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $43,179,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

