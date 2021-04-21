Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 491,487 shares.The stock last traded at $91.85 and had previously closed at $91.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

