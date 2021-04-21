Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Down to $141.28

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.28, but opened at $135.80. Thor Industries shares last traded at $135.80, with a volume of 211 shares.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $1,466,056 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.