Thore Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $91,171.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $41,312.17 and $91,171.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.89 or 0.00483723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

