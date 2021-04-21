ThreeFold Price Hits $0.11 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $31,426.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00063660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00276789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.23 or 0.00972400 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.32 or 0.00671142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,443.24 or 1.00663793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

