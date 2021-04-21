thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €12.60 Price Target at Baader Bank

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €12.60 ($14.82) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

TKA has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.66 ($13.72).

TKA stock traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.58 ($12.45). 2,566,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.27. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

