Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.97 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $17.97 million and $750,212.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00068100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00021000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00095167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.57 or 0.00683449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00049603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.63 or 0.07375878 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

