TigerCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $27.77 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $700.30 or 0.01303929 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

