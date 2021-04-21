Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 57,615 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 3.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,069,000 after purchasing an additional 199,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,735,000 after purchasing an additional 271,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $46.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,205.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

