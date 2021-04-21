Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 188.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,592 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 3.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $97,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.