Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 4,475 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

