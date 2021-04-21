Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 5,941 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 3.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $247.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.61.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

