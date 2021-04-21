Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 429,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $242.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

