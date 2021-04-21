Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $228.92 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.42. The company has a market capitalization of $619.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

