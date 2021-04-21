Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

