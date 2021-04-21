Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $287.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $290.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.21 and its 200 day moving average is $255.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

