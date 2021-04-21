Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Invests $4.95 Million in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,000. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA comprises 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth about $54,044,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after buying an additional 77,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,909,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

FMS opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

