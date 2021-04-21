Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $261.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.41 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $307.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

