Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Earns Buy Rating from Bloom Burton

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bloom Burton in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Titan Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Shares of TMDI stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $163.19 million, a P/E ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.