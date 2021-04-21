Titan Medical’s (TMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bloom Burton

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bloom Burton in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TMD stock opened at C$1.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. Titan Medical has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Medical will post -1.9799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

