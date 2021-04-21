Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s previous close.

TOL has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

NYSE:TOL traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.76. 9,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 891,897 shares of company stock worth $49,089,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $419,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 769.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

