TOP (TOP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.11 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, TOP has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market cap of $29.11 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00067848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00094038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.03 or 0.00675277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.56 or 0.07238377 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

