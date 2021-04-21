Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Topdanmark A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $$4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304. Topdanmark A/S has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

