Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TPDKY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TPDKY remained flat at $$4.79 on Wednesday. 857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304. Topdanmark A/S has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

