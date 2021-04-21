TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $8.70

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.42. TORM shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $625.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -363.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in TORM in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,058,000 after buying an additional 466,552 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

