Tornado One Day Trading Volume Hits $559,591.00 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for approximately $94.04 or 0.00169582 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tornado has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $564,231.00 and approximately $559,591.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00275138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.62 or 0.00971311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.38 or 0.00662501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,443.17 or 0.99981842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

