Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.70

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$89.70 and traded as high as C$98.17. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$97.54, with a volume of 109,909 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TIH. CIBC increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$93.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.3200004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,250. Insiders sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485 over the last three months.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

