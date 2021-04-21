Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €46.60 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Total (EPA:FP) received a €46.60 ($54.82) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price.

FP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.27 ($52.09).

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €36.86 ($43.36) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.40. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

