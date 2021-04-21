Tourist Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Tourist Token has a total market capitalization of $85,114.80 and approximately $2,717.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 60.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00061709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.00274371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.59 or 0.01023597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.50 or 0.00642802 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,415.62 or 0.99666827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

