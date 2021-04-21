Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) & Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Head to Head Review

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron N/A N/A N/A Tower Semiconductor 5.87% 5.35% 3.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tokyo Electron and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.95%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Tower Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $10.37 billion 6.81 $1.70 billion $2.69 41.75 Tower Semiconductor $1.23 billion 2.46 $90.05 million $0.87 32.67

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Tokyo Electron on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical device products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

