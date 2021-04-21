Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 669.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 224.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $181.05 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $91.42 and a 52 week high of $185.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

