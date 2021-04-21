Tractor Supply to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $181.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.32. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $91.42 and a fifty-two week high of $185.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 669.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 224.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.